Carroll will be held out of the lineup again Wednesday in Kansas City and is scheduled to undergo imaging on his lower back Thursday when the Diamondbacks return home, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll hasn't started a game since Sunday, though he did appear off the bench during Monday's game versus the Royals. The Diamondbacks are idle Thursday before beginning a homestand against the Rangers on Friday. Once the imaging results are in, more should be known about whether Carroll could return to action this weekend.