Manager Torey Lovullo said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Carroll (hand) is expected to be out of the lineup Friday against the Rockies.

The skipper also said that Carroll is "very close" to returning and could be convinced to insert the outfielder into the starting nine Friday, but for now he's not penciled in to start the series opener in Colorado. The 24-year-old was hit by a pitch on the left hand Wednesday, but he was diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays came back negative and should be back in action soon.