Carroll went 2-for-4 with two triples, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Guardians.

Carroll put his speed on full display in this contest. He drove in a run with a triple in the fifth inning, and he also swiped a bag after reaching on a fielder's choice in the seventh. Carroll hadn't hit a triple since July 29 versus the Tigers, but he's got 16 of them on the year after Tuesday, four ahead of Boston's Jarren Duran for the major-league lead. Carroll has added 27 home runs, 17 steals, 65 RBI, 84 runs scored and 22 doubles while slashing .253/.329/.559 across 110 contests.