Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Snaps cold stretch with homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Pirates on Thursday.
Carroll gave the Diamondbacks their first and only lead with a 406-foot solo blast in the third inning. He added a single to notch his first multi-hit game since April 30. Carroll had been enduring a cold May, going just 1-for-19 through his first five games of the month. He'll look to use Thursday's performance as a starting point for a turnaround.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Batting in No. 3 spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Three hits, two steals in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Returns to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Back in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge Barrosa: Homers off bench•