Carroll went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Carroll stole his team-leading 19th base in the fourth inning when he swiped second base. He eventually got to third base with one out, but the Diamondbacks were unable to get him home. Of note, as was the practice in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break, Carroll remained in the lower third of the order against a left-handed starter.