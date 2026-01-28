Law (forearm) signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Law missed all of last season due to a forearm/elbow injury he originally suffered near the end of 2024. He underwent surgery to address the issue in July and will likely remain sidelined until midway through the 2026 campaign. The 35-year-old reliever turned in a 2.60 ERA over 90 innings with the Nationals during his most recent MLB season and could be a factor in Arizona's bullpen once he's cleared to play.