Law allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Law served as Arizona's opener in a bullpen game and set the tone by keeping Kansas City off the board for the first two frames. He faced the minimum in the second thanks to Ildemaro Vargas' diving stop and double play, then handed the game to Jose Cabrera. Law threw 19 pitches, 10 for strikes, as the Diamondbacks' pitching staff combined to blank Kansas City through nine innings. Law made his season debut Aug. 29 and has allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out three across 6.2 innings through five appearances.