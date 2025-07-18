Law (forearm) has a partial tear of his right flexor tendon and will undergo season-ending surgery to repair it, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Law is shooting for a mid-season return in 2026, as he'll undergo a procedure to repair a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm. The 33-year-old had been sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 campaign with forearm inflammation. He will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.