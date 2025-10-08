Jameson (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday during an appearance in the Arizona Fall League.

After missing the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Jameson was back to full health for the start of spring training, but he made just three appearances for Arizona and 16 in the minors before being shut down in late June when he developed a bone fragment chip in his surgically repaired elbow. Though Jameson didn't return to action before the end of the minor-league season, he avoided another procedure on his elbow and looks like he'll be in line for a normal offseason following a stellar relief appearance Tuesday. Jameson needed only eight pitches to retire the side, generating three groundballs while sporting a fastball that topped out at 99.4 miles per hour. Jameson, who maintains a spot on Arizona's 40-man roster, is expected to compete for a bullpen role with the big club this spring.