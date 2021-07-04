Escobar (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Escobar has been battling a quad issue for the past couple weeks and finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive contest. Asdrubal Cabrera will receive another start at the hot corner for Arizona.
