Escobar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in a 6-5 loss to the Angels on Friday.

Escobar snapped an 0-for-9 stretch with a bunt single in the fourth and pummeled a game-tying two-out home run in the ninth off Los Angeles' closer Raisel Iglesias although it ultimately wasn't enough to deliver the victory. Escobar's 15 homers put him among the league leaders and he appears to be performing closer to his excellent 2019 season rather than a subpar 2020.