Rodriguez (8-8) earned the win Wednesday over the Giants, allowing two hits and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

It was another strong effort from Rodriguez, who held San Francisco to just one hit through his first six innings. The left-hander has turned a corner recently, logging wins and quality starts in three straight outings -- he's allowed just one run on six hits across 18.1 innings in that span. Rodriguez has lowered his ERA to 4.98 with a 1.55 WHIP and 76:55 K:BB across 26 starts (137.1 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a rematch with the Giants at home his next time out.