Moreno went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Moreno smashed his seventh homer of the year and his first since coming off the injured list due to a fractured finger. The 25-year-old backstop is primed to serve as Arizona's top catcher to finish out the campaign, and he's slashing a respectable .279/.332/.447 with nine doubles, one triple, 27 RBI, 33 runs scored and one stolen base over 205 trips to the plate.