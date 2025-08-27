Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Belts three-run homer Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.
Moreno smashed his seventh homer of the year and his first since coming off the injured list due to a fractured finger. The 25-year-old backstop is primed to serve as Arizona's top catcher to finish out the campaign, and he's slashing a respectable .279/.332/.447 with nine doubles, one triple, 27 RBI, 33 runs scored and one stolen base over 205 trips to the plate.
