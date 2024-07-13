Moreno is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Moreno missed Wednesday's game with lower back tightness before going 1-for-3 Thursday. He'll get a night off Saturday as Jose Herrera catches and bats ninth.
