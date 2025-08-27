Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Idle Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Moreno has gone 6-for-16 with two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored in four games since returning from the injured list. He'll get a chance to rest his legs Wednesday while James McCann catches for starter Ryne Nelson and bats sixth.
