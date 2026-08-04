Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Out Monday, set for paternity leave

Moreno was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres to attend the birth of his second child, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

James McCann will enter the lineup at catcher and as the Diamondbacks' No. 8 hitter in place of Moreno, who has been running hot at the plate since the All-Star break with a .286/.360/.444 batting line, two home runs, 15 RBI and 12 runs in 16 games. Moreno could go on the paternity list Tuesday, which would allow him to remain away from the team for between one and three days to spend time with his growing family.