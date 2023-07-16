Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
The 23-year-old started Friday in the Diamondbacks' first game back from the break and extracted a bit of revenge against the team that traded him this past winter, homering as part of a two-hit effort. However, that was not enough to earn him another start in the series. Carson Kelly will catch for starter Tommy Henry on Sunday.
