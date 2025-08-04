Moreno (finger) has been cleared to resume baseball activities and could begin hitting by the end of the week, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo noted Monday that Moreno has just begun his return to play progression, and that he's been cleared to take dry swings. If all goes week throughout the week, the backstop could get the green light to see live at-bats. An exact timetable for Moreno's return has yet to be established.