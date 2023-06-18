Perdomo batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 6-3 win over Cleveland.

Pavin Smith had recently been the preferred leadoff hitter against right-handers, but manager Torey Lovullo vaulted Perdomo into the role from the lower third of the order. It was the fourth time the young shortstop hit atop the order and the first time he failed to reach base. Perdomo is 7-for-16 with two walks as the Diamondbacks' leadoff hitter. It's uncertain if Lovullo will continue to use Perdomo at leadoff, but his numbers in a short sampling have been better than Smith's.