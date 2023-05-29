Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over Boston.
Perdomo led off the second inning by turning on a Tanner Houck four-seamer for his fifth home run. Perdomo's average against four-seam fastballs thus far is .362 compared to the .168 average he had as a rookie in 2022. The shortstop is a much better hitter overall his second time through MLB. Perdomo's slashing .304/.403/.522 through 41 games compared to the .214/.333/.274 line he had at this point during his rookie year.
