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Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Perdomo drove in the Diamondbacks' first run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and then finished the scoring with a two-run double in the fifth. He's struggled over the last couple of weeks and entered Wednesday's game batting .170 with one RBI over the previous 13 games.

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