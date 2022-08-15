Perdomo is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Perdomo doubled and scored in Sunday's game, but that was the only hit he tallied over his last five games, so manager Torey Lovullo decided to hold him out Monday. Sergio Alcantara will start at shortstop in Perdomo's place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Scores twice, steals bag•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Steps out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Plays leading role in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Getting rare day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Goes deep in loss•