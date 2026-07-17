Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Gets cortisone shot in hand

Perdomo received a cortisone injection in his left hand during the All-Star break this week, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

The issue arose during last week's series in San Diego, manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday. "He battles hand issues throughout the course of the year, ever since we've had him," Lovullo said. "I was told it's not going to hinder him whatsoever." Perdomo posted an image on social media showing his left hand bandaged up. It's unclear if he'll be in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cardinals.