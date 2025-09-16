Perdomo went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two walks, two RBI and one run scored in Monday's 8-1 win over the Giants.

Perdomo was productive all throughout this contest, extending his hitting streak to six games. He's gone 10-for-19 with four extra-base hits, seven walks and six RBI in that span. The shortstop's hot hitting has him up to a .290/.391/.462 slash line for the year, and he's added 19 homers, five triples, 28 doubles, 97 RBI, 93 runs scored and 26 stolen bases over 150 games.