Perdomo went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, an additional RBI and run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-1 win over Cincinnati.

Perdomo launched his 14th homer of the year with a 423-foot two-run blast off Andrew Abbott in the fourth inning and later added an RBI single in the eighth as part of another strong showing at the plate. He also swiped his 23rd base of the season. It was Perdomo's seventh multi-hit performance in his last 14 games, a stretch in which he's batting an impressive 20-for-53 (.377). In a career year the switch-hitting shortstop is now slashing .290/.392/.446 with 84 RBI and 79 runs scored through 129 games.