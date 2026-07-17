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Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: In Friday's lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perdomo (hand) will start at shortstop and bat second Friday against the Cardinals, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Perdomo received a cortisone shot in his left hand during the All-Star break to combat hand issues that he's dealt with over the course of his career, but it won't cause him to miss any games as the D-backs begin their second-half schedule. The 26-year-old has taken a step back this season after enjoying a breakout campaign in 2025, and he's slashing just .225/.311/.325 in 10 games since the beginning of July.

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