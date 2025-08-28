Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Keeps rolling
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Milwaukee.
Perdomo's leadoff home run in the eighth-inning gave the Diamondbacks a needed insurance run. It was his 15th homer and continued a torrid month of August, during which the shortstop is slashing .366/.478/.591 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 19 walks, eight steals and 27 runs over 25 contests.
