Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Perdomo got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the second inning. He later added an insurance run in the fourth inning. The 23-year-old was stuck in a 1-for-19 slump since his last multi-hit game May 3. Perdomo improved his slash line to an impressive .341/.426/.545 with 11 extra-base hits and 20 RBI through 32 games.