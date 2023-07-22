Perdomo will sit Saturday against Cincinnati, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

The switch-hitting shortstop has broke out to the tune of a .278/.385/.408 slash line (good for a 119 wRC+) this season, but the Diamondbacks have been hesitant to use him against lefties like Saturday's starter Brandon Williamson. Perdomo has only started three times against a southpaw all season, and he'll again turns the reins over to Nick Ahmed at shortstop Saturday.