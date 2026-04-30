Perdomo went 0-for-2 with three walks in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Milwaukee.

Perdomo returned to action after missing two games due to a left ankle sprain and resumed his role as the leadoff batter against right-handers. The shortstop had a rough start to the season but has lately looked more like the 2025 version of himself. Perdomo is 13-for-32 (.406) with five extra-base hits, two steals, six walks and four runs over the last nine contests.