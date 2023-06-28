Perdomo went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Tampa Bay.
Perdomo batted leadoff for a 10th consecutive game and is riding a six-game hit steak. Since becoming the club's primary leadoff hitter, Perdomo is slashing .275/.362/.325 with six walks and two stolen bases.
