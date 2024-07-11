Share Video

Perdomo went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over Atlanta.

Perdomo, who was given Tuesday off, returned to the lineup and extended a hit streak to five games. He's hit safely in eight of the last nine contests, going 12-for-34 (.353) with three doubles, a triple, five RBI and eight runs scored during that stretch.

