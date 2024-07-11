Perdomo went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over Atlanta.
Perdomo, who was given Tuesday off, returned to the lineup and extended a hit streak to five games. He's hit safely in eight of the last nine contests, going 12-for-34 (.353) with three doubles, a triple, five RBI and eight runs scored during that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Resting Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Swipes first bag in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Idle Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: First hitless game since activation•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Resting Thursday•