Perdomo will receive practice reps at third base, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.
Perdomo's playing time at shortstop took a hit when the Diamondbacks activated Nick Ahmed off the injured list Friday. Ahmed started Friday's game, but the plan is to ease him back to an everyday role. That means Perdomo will share shortstop for now while getting comfortable at third base, a position he's never played professionally and one of weakness early on for Arizona.
