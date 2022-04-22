Kennedy allowed an unearned run, walked two and struck out one over one inning to pick up a hold in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Kennedy entered with the mission of shepherding a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning to closer Mark Melancon, but the reliever ran into trouble, much not of his own doing. An error by third baseman Yonny Hernandez, an intentional pass, and a catcher interference ruling produced a run before Kennedy quelled the quiet uprising. It was his second hold but both have been eventful.