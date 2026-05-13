Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.
Vargas had two of the four hits Arizona could muster, including a second-inning solo homer. He later singled in a run during the team's three-run ninth inning. It was the career-high seventh home run for Vargas, who achieved that feat in just 34 games.
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