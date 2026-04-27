Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Huge offensive performance in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a three-RBI triple, a double and two additional runs scored in Sunday's victory over San Diego.
Vargas was a catalyst in Arizona's come-from-behind win, launching a solo homer in the sixth inning before adding a three-run triple in the eighth inning to extend the lead. While he fell a single shy of the cycle Sunday, the veteran journeyman has rarely come up short throughout the 2026 campaign. Vargas has never produced an OPS+ above 100 in a season since debuting in 2017, yet he's slashing an eye-popping .367/.383/.722 with six homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs through 20 contests.
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