Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Keeps rolling
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.
Vargas wasted little time extending his season-opening hit streak to 22 games when he singled in his first plate appearance. Going back to 2025, the utility infielder has hit safely in 25 consecutive games. Vargas, who has become the team's primary first baseman, doesn't have any real competition for playing time at the moment with both Carlos Santana (thigh) and Pavin Smith (elbow) on the injured list.
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