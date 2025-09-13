Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
After collecting a base hit in each of his last four games, Vargas will receive a day to rest while Tim Tawa starts at first base for the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Late add to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Idle Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Enters for injured teammate•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Handles first base•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Clubs three-run homer•