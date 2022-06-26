Bukauskas (shoulder/hamstring) struck out a batter in a perfect inning Saturday in his first rehab appearance for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Bukauskas has been on the 60-day injured list all season due to a Grade 2 shoulder strain, an injury he sustained in the spring. He had his timeline pushed back earlier in June after experiencing hamstring tightness, but he appears to have moved past that injury and has now resumed ramping back up from the shoulder injury. He'll likely make at least one more rehab appearance in the ACL before potentially moving up to a higher-level affiliate.