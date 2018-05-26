Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Reaches base four times in win
Lamb went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of walks Friday in the Diamondbacks' 7-1 win over the Athletics.
Lamb had previously been deployed as the Diamondbacks' No. 3 hitter in each of his four starts since coming off the 10-day disabled list last week, but he dropped all the way to sixth with lefty Sean Manaea on the bump for Oakland. The lefty-on-lefty matchup didn't hinder Lamb's effectiveness Friday, but the third baseman's poor career track record against southpaws could result in him frequently hitting the bench in those scenarios. Over 368 career plate appearances versus lefties, Lamb has slashed .161/.272/.304 (51 wRC+) while striking out 32.3 percent of the time.
