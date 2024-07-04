McCarthy started in right field and went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-4 win over the Dodgers.

A day after the lefty-hitting McCarthy was held out of the starting lineup against a right-hander in favor of Alek Thomas fresh off the injured list, he was back in there Wednesday against a righty. The presumption is that Thomas will be in lineups most nights against right-handers, and that his absence Wednesday was due to a return from a three-month absence. McCarthy's playing time takes a hit with Thomas' return, but he can still have value in a part-time role. He's second on the club with 13 steals.