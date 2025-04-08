McCarthy went 0-for-3 in Monday's 5-1 loss to Baltimore.
McCarthy extended a hitless streak to start the season and is now 0-for-22. The results align with his underlying measures at Statcast, which include zero barrels. McCarthy's experienced lows before and has come back, but the job share in center field may tilt toward Alek Thomas if the low-wattage bat continues.
