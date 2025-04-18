McCarthy (hand) will start in center field and bat eighth in Friday's game versus the Cubs.
McCarthy has been limited this week by a sore hand as a result of a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's game versus the Brewers, but he'll give it a go in Friday's series opener. The 27-year-old is just 3-for-33 at the plate so far this season.
