The Diamondbacks optioned McCarthy to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
McCarthy is a dreadful 3-for-41 (.073) at the plate this season and had been displaced on the center field hierarchy by Alek Thomas. He'll head to Reno, where he will play every day and hope to get back on track offensively. Thomas will be the Diamondbacks' primary center fielder.
