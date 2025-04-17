Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that McCarthy still has hand soreness as a result of a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's game versus the Brewers, Jose M. Romero of MLB.com reports.

The injury partly explains why McCarthy is out of the lineup for a third straight game Thursday in Miami, although the 27-year-old has not been used as an everyday player so far this season. Lovullo plans to get McCarthy back into the lineup at some point during the team's weekend series against the Cubs. Alek Thomas will start in center field and bat seventh for the Diamondbacks on Thursday.