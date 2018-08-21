Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Playing time increasing
Mathis is in the lineup for the third time in four games Tuesday against the Angels.
The Diamondbacks have gone without a true starter behind the plate for most of the year and still have three catchers on the roster, so Mathis isn't a true primary catcher, but he's been the one getting the call most often lately. He's hit a solid .296/.345/.407 over his last 16 games but has a long track record as one of the worst hitters in the league, so he's unlikely to be a significant asset even in an increased role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Plates run in start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Drives in two, scores twice•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Drives in two•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Takes loss in rare pitching appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Drives in two Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Activated from paternity leave•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...