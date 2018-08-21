Mathis is in the lineup for the third time in four games Tuesday against the Angels.

The Diamondbacks have gone without a true starter behind the plate for most of the year and still have three catchers on the roster, so Mathis isn't a true primary catcher, but he's been the one getting the call most often lately. He's hit a solid .296/.345/.407 over his last 16 games but has a long track record as one of the worst hitters in the league, so he's unlikely to be a significant asset even in an increased role.