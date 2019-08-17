Payamps was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to his start Saturday against the Giants.

This sets the stage for the 25-year-old righty to make his big-league debut. He has a 4.21 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 36.1 innings (seven starts) at Triple-A. Look for him to assume a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.