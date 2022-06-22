Luplow went 1-for-4 with a two-run inside-the-park home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Luplow opened the scoring with hustle in the third inning, with his hit to center field bouncing away from Trent Grisham. While it wasn't the most conventional of homers, it was Luplow's 10th of the year in 42 contests, putting him just five shy of his career high in long balls. The outfielder has added a paltry .171 batting average and .279 on-base percentage, but he's slugging .476 with 20 RBI, 20 runs scored, four stolen bases and a pair of doubles this year. As long as David Peralta (back) is on the shelf, Luplow should pick up additional playing time.