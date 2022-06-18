Luplow went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

Luplow gave the Diamondbacks the lead twice, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning and a solo shot in the third. Prior to Friday, he had gone 4-for-24 in 10 games in June. The outfielder hasn't had a lot of success at the plate with a .183/.287/.495 slash line, but he's managed nine homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored and four stolen bases across 108 plate appearances. He's likely to make most of his starts against left-handed pitchers in the short side of a platoon with David Peralta in left field.