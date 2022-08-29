Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Luplow's playing time decreased over the last several weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the big-league roster after Corbin Carroll was called up Monday. Luplow has slashed .163/.261/.376 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs and five stolen bases over 73 games in the majors this year, and he should see more consistent playing time with the minor-league club.
